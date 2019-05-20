Nate Schenkann: Armenia would fall back on populism

The danger in post-revolutionary Armenia has always been that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will fall back into populism, said Nate Schenkann, director of special studies at Freedom House international organization.

“The danger in post-revolutionary Armenia was always that Pashinyan, lacking the ability to transform the country quickly or sustainably, would fall back on the populism that got him into power. Here we are,” Nate Schenkann tweeted.

It should be noted that since May 20, following the call of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, his supporters block the entrances and exits of the courts. A number of public organizations called it the overthrow of the constitutional system. A number of parties, including the RPA and ARF, have already made statements.