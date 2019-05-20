Ardshinbank reopens “Noyemberyan” branch

On May 17, Ardshinbank reopened its “Noyemberyan” branch, with up-to-date technologies and solutions. From now on, the customers of "Noyemberyan" branch will receive high quality and complex banking services.

“Noyemberyan” is the sixth branch, which has reopened this year. One of the priorities of Ardshinbank is to expand the regional network, as well as update existing branches and improve the service quality. The bank will continue the process of upgrading its branch network; by the end of the year, it is planned to open another 5 branches. There are 3 more branches of the Bank in Tavush region.

The branch is located in the town of Noyemberyan, on Noyember 29, 1/1, serving individuals and corporate clients from Monday to Friday, 09:15AM-04:45PM.

Ardshinbank's branch network is one of the largest in the Armenian banking system. Today Ardshinbank has 63 operating branches throughout the country, of which 42 are in the regions.