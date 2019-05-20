Italian Interior Minister angrily reacts to landing of migrants

Italy’s Interior Minister Matteo Salvini threatened possible legal action Monday after 47 migrants rescued at sea by a humanitarian aid ship landed on the southern Italian island of Lampedusa despite his explicit ban against them, AP reported.
Salvini reacted angrily to the transfer of the remaining 47, saying that if “there was a ploy to disembark the migrants, I will take action, because that is aiding and abetting human trafficking.”
He pledged that the vessel, the Sea-Watch 3, would be confiscated and threatened the ship’s crew with arrest, referring to them as “deputy human traffickers.”