News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 20
USD
479.72
EUR
535.56
RUB
7.43
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.72
EUR
535.56
RUB
7.43
Show news feed
Armenia PM sends congratulatory message to Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky
Armenia PM sends congratulatory message to Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the newly elected Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on assuming the office, Armenian PM’s press service reported. The message reads, in part:

“I cordially congratulate you on assuming the office of President of Ukraine.

Anchored on traditional friendship, the Armenian-Ukrainian ties have been continuously developing ever since the establishment of diplomatic relations. At the same time, I should note that the considerable potential inherent in our bilateral relations has not been fully tapped so far. Armenia is ready to deepen and expand Armenian-Ukrainian interstate relations in all areas of mutual interest.

I am hopeful that through joint efforts we can raise our bilateral cooperation to a qualitatively new level in the best interest of our peoples and countries.

Taking the opportunity, I reaffirm my invitation for you to visit Armenia. I wish you new achievements in building the Ukraine of your dream, as well as peace and prosperity – to the friendly people of Ukraine.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos