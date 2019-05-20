Armenia PM sends congratulatory message to Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the newly elected Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on assuming the office, Armenian PM’s press service reported. The message reads, in part:
“I cordially congratulate you on assuming the office of President of Ukraine.
Anchored on traditional friendship, the Armenian-Ukrainian ties have been continuously developing ever since the establishment of diplomatic relations. At the same time, I should note that the considerable potential inherent in our bilateral relations has not been fully tapped so far. Armenia is ready to deepen and expand Armenian-Ukrainian interstate relations in all areas of mutual interest.
I am hopeful that through joint efforts we can raise our bilateral cooperation to a qualitatively new level in the best interest of our peoples and countries.
Taking the opportunity, I reaffirm my invitation for you to visit Armenia. I wish you new achievements in building the Ukraine of your dream, as well as peace and prosperity – to the friendly people of Ukraine.”