Armenia PM calls to unblock courts

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addressed the nation to unblock the courts at 1:30 pm Monday.

He said the action served its goal and the process of creation of independent judiciary in Armenia has started and is irreversible.

“Now we are starting precise steps for setting up independent judiciary. We had discussions on this topic, and we divided the work between the government, the National Assembly and other bodies. It is also a means to show public indignation that exists in general against an unfair judicial system, and we have seen that spontaneous processes and protest have been proceeding against the judicial system in Armenia. It was very important to change the content of these spontaneous processes for the benefit of creating an independent judiciary in Armenia,” he said.

“I think everyone saw that unlawful interference in court cases will deserve tough opposition. This opposition will be nationwide. Our goal is to have a truly independent judiciary in Armenia,” he emphasized.