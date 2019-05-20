Armenia Ambassador to Egypt meets with al-Azhar's Grand Imam

Armenia’s Ambassador to Egypt Karen Grigoryan met yesterday with al-Azhar’s Grand Imam Ahmed Mohamed el-Tayeb.
As reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, greeting Ambassador Karen Grigoryan, Ahmed Mohamed el-Tayeb congratulated him on his appointment to the new office, wished him success and attached importance to the significance of the relations between Egypt and Armenia and the importance of enhancement of those relations in different directions.
Congratulating the Grand Imam on Ramadan, the Armenian ambassador wished peace and welfare to all followers of Islam. He also touched upon the perennial tradition of the friendly relations between Egypt and Armenia, stating that Armenia has always had friendly ties with the Arab World.
Issues on interreligious tolerance and coexistence and possible cooperation with Al-Azhar University were discussed during the meeting.