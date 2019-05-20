News
Closed meeting of Karabakh President and MPs of My Step faction is over
Closed meeting of Karabakh President and MPs of My Step faction is over
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics


The closed meeting of President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan with deputies of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia is over.

Bako Sahakyan told journalists that he attaches importance to such meetings and stated the following: “We had the opportunity to touch upon almost all the issues and, most importantly, we stated that in situations where public figures have trouble participating and overcoming the created situations, we need to take advantage of all the opportunities and meet frequently.”

The President of Artsakh also stated that the deputies’ questions were frank and honest and that “he tried to answer those questions frankly as well”.
This text available in   Հայերեն
