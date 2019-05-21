News
Armenia government service vehicles to be replaced by electric cars
Armenia government service vehicles to be replaced by electric cars
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society, Car World


YEREVAN. – Thanks to grants, the Government of Armenia service vehicles will be replaced by electric cars, according to the Facebook page of the government.

The Global Environment Facility is providing 700,000 euros for this objective.

“With the specific program, we plan 12 cars—depending on the number of ministers,” said Erik Grigoryan, the Minister of Nature Protection.

He added that there may be another program, thanks to which electric cars will be provided to the prime minister and deputy prime ministers, as well, and that the president also has expressed such an interest.

“They will not be luxury cars, at any rate,” the environment minister stressed. “They will be budget cars that are comfortable for travel.”

Grigoryan added that the chargers for these electric vehicles can be installed at any filling station.

The Armenian government has approved the bill on exempting electric car imports from customs duties, and it is already at the National Assembly.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
