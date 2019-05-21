Armenia's former deputy police chief doesn't accept charge

Former Deputy Chief of Police of Armenia, Lieutenant-General Levon Yeranosyan doesn’t accept the charge filed against him, saying it’s groundless. Yeranosyan’s attorney, Tigran Safaryan presented the statement on this to journalists on behalf of Yeranosyan in court today.

The statement particularly reads as follows:

“During my entire service and during the events that took place in Yerevan on April 16-22, 2018, I have exclusively served the state and national interests of Armenia. During the specified events, the actions of the Police of the Republic of Armenia in general and my actions in particular were legitimate and fully commensurate to the situation that had been created. Those actions helped prevent massive clashes between demonstrators and police troops, and in case of failure to take such action, it is even hard to imagine what the consequences might have been for our state. The peaceful and non-turbulent transfer of power was ensured through and due to the police actions, and it is a fact that is impossible to refute in case of impartiality.”

According to the accusatory conclusion, Levon Yeranosyan intentionally performed, through the use of special means, actions that were overtly beyond the scope of his powers and caused essential harm to the rights and legitimate interests of citizens and negligently led to dire consequences. The preventive measure for Yeranosyan is a signature to not leave the country.