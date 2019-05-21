Armenia Defense Minister attends opening of apartment building for servicemen

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan visited today N military unit stationed in the northeastern direction of the country, reports the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.
According to the training plan for the armed forces, the Armenian defense minister delivered a lecture entitled “Military-political situation in the region, the potential developments arising from the situation”.
Davit Tonoyan introduced the participants of the meeting to the main challenges of the security environment created around Armenia and Artsakh, the current and potential developments in the sphere of global and regional interests and conflicts and the main guarantees for ensuring conditions for favorable negotiations for Armenia in the process of peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
The Minister of Defense of Armenia also answered questions from officers.
Afterwards, Tonoyan attended the solemn opening ceremony of the newly built apartment building designed for military servicemen and their families in the city of Vanadzor of Lori Province. Tonoyan emphasized that every initiative for improvement of the social conditions of military servicemen is a new and progressive step on the path to further reinforcement of the combat readiness of the armed forces.