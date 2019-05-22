Merchants kept at hangar for 5 days at Bagratashen customs point

Merchants have been kept at hangar at Bagratashen customs point for five days, the merchants told Armenian News- NEWS.am.

According to them, for the fifth day they are being held in the hangar of a customs point, from where they are not allowed to go out.

“For the fifth day, armed representatives of the Border Guard Forces of the National Security Service control us. We stayed in the hangar with our cargoes that we are not allowed to take,” one of the merchants said.

According to her, one of the women event threatened to commit a suicide right in the hangar.

Amid tense situation, Armenian News - NEWS.am contacted the National Security Council of Armenia. The answer will be published later.