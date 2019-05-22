News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 22
USD
479.6
EUR
534.8
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.6
EUR
534.8
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Charles Aznavour songs are played at Yerevan subway stations
Charles Aznavour songs are played at Yerevan subway stations
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Culture

YEREVAN. – On the birthday of legendary chansonnier Charles Aznavour, his songs are played Wednesday at the Yerevan subway stations. Tatev Khachatryan, the spokesperson of Yerevan Metro, told about this to Armenpress.

“Today at 07:00-23:00, the songs of Aznavour will be turned on at all Yerevan Metro stations,” she noted.

May 22 marks the 95th birth anniversary of the legendary French Armenian artist, the late Charles Aznavour.

Ahead of this birthday and throughout the year, events devoted to his art are held around the world.

Aznavour passed away on October 1, 2018 aged 94.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos