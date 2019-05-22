Charles Aznavour songs are played at Yerevan subway stations

YEREVAN. – On the birthday of legendary chansonnier Charles Aznavour, his songs are played Wednesday at the Yerevan subway stations. Tatev Khachatryan, the spokesperson of Yerevan Metro, told about this to Armenpress.
“Today at 07:00-23:00, the songs of Aznavour will be turned on at all Yerevan Metro stations,” she noted.
May 22 marks the 95th birth anniversary of the legendary French Armenian artist, the late Charles Aznavour.
Ahead of this birthday and throughout the year, events devoted to his art are held around the world.
Aznavour passed away on October 1, 2018 aged 94.