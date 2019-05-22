News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 22
USD
479.64
EUR
535.66
RUB
7.47
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.64
EUR
535.66
RUB
7.47
Show news feed
Armenia National Security Service: Citizens import goods from Turkey without customs declaration
Armenia National Security Service: Citizens import goods from Turkey without customs declaration
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

The National Security Service of Armenia has disseminated a clarification regarding the alarms sounded by traders about the situation created at Bagratashen Customs Point.

The National Security Service reports that as a result of the operative-intelligence measures taken by the Service within the scope of its functions to oversee the customs legal relations, the Service obtained information from a group of economic operators about long-time mechanisms created for the purpose of importing goods (mainly clothes and textile products) without customs declaration.

In particular, it is established that a group of citizens of the Republic of Armenia have imported a part of the large consignments of cargo obtained from Turkey for trading purposes through the Bagratashen Customs Point, without customs declaration, or under the name of customs declaration for cheaper products, without paying the taxes and duties envisaged for customs clearance.

The National Security Service deems it necessary to inform that the goods can be returned to the rightful owners as prescribed after inventorization of the goods, calculation of the potential damage caused to the State and payment of the envisaged taxes and duties in the specified amount.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Charge filed against son, son-in-law of Armenia's former deputy police chief
Levon Yeranosyan is a witness in this case...
 Armenian Embassy in Italy confirms Armenians among injured in Siena accident
The embassy is in constant contact with the prefecture of Siena…
 Armenian NSS: Investigation is underway amid tense situation at Bagratashen customs point
“For the fifth day, armed representatives of the Border Guard Forces…
Merchants kept at hangar for 5 days at Bagratashen customs point
“For the fifth day, armed representatives of the Border Guard Forces…
 Armenian man miraculously saves his 5 children, wife from Russia house fire (PHOTOS)
At present, the family has been housed by relatives, and the state has allocated them a one-room apartment for half a year…
 Car falls into river in Yerevan; 1 policeman dead, 1 injured
Two rescue squads were dispatched to the scene…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos