Armenia National Security Service: Citizens import goods from Turkey without customs declaration

The National Security Service of Armenia has disseminated a clarification regarding the alarms sounded by traders about the situation created at Bagratashen Customs Point.

The National Security Service reports that as a result of the operative-intelligence measures taken by the Service within the scope of its functions to oversee the customs legal relations, the Service obtained information from a group of economic operators about long-time mechanisms created for the purpose of importing goods (mainly clothes and textile products) without customs declaration.

In particular, it is established that a group of citizens of the Republic of Armenia have imported a part of the large consignments of cargo obtained from Turkey for trading purposes through the Bagratashen Customs Point, without customs declaration, or under the name of customs declaration for cheaper products, without paying the taxes and duties envisaged for customs clearance.

The National Security Service deems it necessary to inform that the goods can be returned to the rightful owners as prescribed after inventorization of the goods, calculation of the potential damage caused to the State and payment of the envisaged taxes and duties in the specified amount.