Ankara preparing for US possible sanctions amid S-400s purchase

Turkey is preparing for possible US sanctions due to the purchase of Russian S-400s, the Turkish defense minister said, also pointing to some progress in talks with the US on the acquisition of F-35 fighters, Reuters reported.
“We are doing whatever normal bilateral agreements mandate. Though there are some issues from time to time, we are pleased that there has been no sharp turn until now... Turkey is also making preparations for the potential implementation of CAATSA sanctions,” said Defence Minister Hulusi Akar. “There is no clause anywhere in the F-35 agreement saying one will be excluded from the partnership for buying S-400s,” he said. “Turkey has paid $1.2 billion. We also produced the parts ordered from us on time. What more can we do as a partner?”
Washington stated that Turkey’s purchase of the S-400 threatens the safety of the F-35, and warned Ankara of the possible imposition of sanctions under the CAATSA Act.
Russia is counting on the successful completion of the deal with Turkey and considers the US requirements unacceptable.