Armenia deputy parliament speaker calls on publishing facts about judges' unlawful acts

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Lena Nazaryan has posted a comment on her Facebook page, calling on everyone to publish information about the unlawful acts of judges.
“I call on all political parties, human rights activists, lawyers, journalists, non-governmental organizations and citizens supporting the revolution to immediately publish any facts about an unlawful act and illegitimate verdict of judges, costly property of judges not commensurate with revenues, their previous political ties and interests, their inappropriate behavior and attitude and their professional incapacity.
Corrupt, impertinent and ignorant judges have no place in the judiciary,” Nazaryan wrote.