News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 22
USD
479.64
EUR
535.66
RUB
7.47
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.64
EUR
535.66
RUB
7.47
Show news feed
Irish Minister criticizes UEFA over Mkhitaryan issue
Irish Minister criticizes UEFA over Mkhitaryan issue
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Irish Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan criticized UEFA as the Arsenal and Armenian squad midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not go to the Europa League final in Baku.

“Very sad when Sport & Politics collide as Henrikh Mkhitaryan decided against travelling to Azerbaijan for Euro League final citing safety fears,” he said. “UEFA must do more to allay fears & ensure protection in these circumstances.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos