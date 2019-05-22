Irish Minister criticizes UEFA over Mkhitaryan issue

Irish Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan criticized UEFA as the Arsenal and Armenian squad midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not go to the Europa League final in Baku.
“Very sad when Sport & Politics collide as Henrikh Mkhitaryan decided against travelling to Azerbaijan for Euro League final citing safety fears,” he said. “UEFA must do more to allay fears & ensure protection in these circumstances.”
