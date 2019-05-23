Panasonic suspends trading with Huawei

Japanese corporation Panasonic announced the suspension of all trade operations with Huawei after the US Commerce Department blacklisted the Chinese company, BBC reported.

According to the channel, the Japanese company suspended all trading operations with Huawei, as well as with 68 affiliated companies.

Trading with Huawei on Wednesday suspended the Japanese mobile operators SoftBank and KDDI (au), announcing that they are postponing the start of sales of Huawei phones scheduled for May 24. A little later, a similar statement was made by the mobile operator NTT Docomo. The companies also suspended the receipt of preliminary applications for the purchase of new models of the Chinese manufacturer, in particular, the P30 lite.

The decisions of mobile operators followed the US Department of Commerce in the middle of May blacklisted Huawei, which blocks the way for the company to purchase components and technologies from American manufacturers. Huawei is also on the list of companies that are prohibited from doing business with American businesses without an appropriate license. Google has already suspended cooperation with Huawei in the transfer of equipment, software and technical services with the exception of those that are publicly available under an open license.