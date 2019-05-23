News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 23
USD
479.64
EUR
535.66
RUB
7.47
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.64
EUR
535.66
RUB
7.47
Show news feed
Panasonic suspends trading with Huawei
Panasonic suspends trading with Huawei
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Innovations

Japanese corporation Panasonic announced the suspension of all trade operations with Huawei after the US Commerce Department blacklisted the Chinese company, BBC reported.

According to the channel, the Japanese company suspended all trading operations with Huawei, as well as with 68 affiliated companies.

Trading with Huawei on Wednesday suspended the Japanese mobile operators SoftBank and KDDI (au), announcing that they are postponing the start of sales of Huawei phones scheduled for May 24. A little later, a similar statement was made by the mobile operator NTT Docomo. The companies also suspended the receipt of preliminary applications for the purchase of new models of the Chinese manufacturer, in particular, the P30 lite.

The decisions of mobile operators followed the US Department of Commerce in the middle of May blacklisted Huawei, which blocks the way for the company to purchase components and technologies from American manufacturers. Huawei is also on the list of companies that are prohibited from doing business with American businesses without an appropriate license. Google has already suspended cooperation with Huawei in the transfer of equipment, software and technical services with the exception of those that are publicly available under an open license.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Apple introduces MacBook Pro with eight-core processor
MacBook Pro now delivers two times faster performance than a quad-core MacBook Pro…
Huawei founder says US underestimates company’s strength
“We always need US-developed chipsets, and we can’t exclude American products…
Tickets now available for WCIT 2019
Discounted rates are available for members of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises...
 US grants temporary reprieve from Huawei ban
“The temporary general licence grants operators time to make other arrangements…
 Major US corporations suspend shipments of their products to Huawei
These companies include Intel Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Xilinx Inc. and Broadcom Inc…
 Google interrupts cooperation with Huawei
Huawei will have access to Android, but with open sources…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos