Russia and Armenia MFAs hold consultations

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation hosted today consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation over relations with countries of North America, reports the news service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

The moderator from Armenia was Head of the Department of American countries at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Arman Akopian, and from Russia — Director of the Department for North America at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Georgy Borisenko. The parties discussed a wide range of issues on Russia’s and Armenia’s relations with the United States and Canada.

After the consultations, Arman Akopian was received by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Ryabkov. During their extensive conversation, the parties exchanged views on several issues related to North and South Americas.