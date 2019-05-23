News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 23
USD
479.98
EUR
534.46
RUB
7.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.98
EUR
534.46
RUB
7.42
Show news feed
Not more than 30% to be kept from salaries of Armenian servicemen on border
Not more than 30% to be kept from salaries of Armenian servicemen on border
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The Judicial Acts Compulsory Enforcement Service of Armenia will keep not more than 30% from the salaries of military servicemen serving on the line of contact with the adversary when those military servicemen pay their dues. The relevant bill on making amendments and supplements to the Law “On the Judicial Acts Compulsory Enforcement Service” was approved by the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia today. Deputy of the Prosperous Armenia faction Sergey Bagratyan, who introduced the bill, added that keeping 30% of the salary is envisaged prior to redemption of the amount that is completely seized.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos