Not more than 30% to be kept from salaries of Armenian servicemen on border

The Judicial Acts Compulsory Enforcement Service of Armenia will keep not more than 30% from the salaries of military servicemen serving on the line of contact with the adversary when those military servicemen pay their dues. The relevant bill on making amendments and supplements to the Law “On the Judicial Acts Compulsory Enforcement Service” was approved by the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia today. Deputy of the Prosperous Armenia faction Sergey Bagratyan, who introduced the bill, added that keeping 30% of the salary is envisaged prior to redemption of the amount that is completely seized.