ARF-D Party convenes rally to tell government to get serious

Numerous rallies have taken place at Liberty Square over the past 30 years, but this is the first time a rally has gathered our citizens to tell the government to get serious because the situation is serious. This is what member of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party (ARF-D) Gegham Manukyan declared at the rally convened by the ARF-D at Liberty Square in Yerevan today.
Gegham Manukyan stressed that Armenians are being split into two parts again 100 years after the declaration of the First Republic of Armenia. “We have come here today to say that the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party will not let one person express an opinion because that will mean dictatorship, and this is ruled out in our country,” he said.
The ARF-D has convened a rally to present the ways it can bring the country out of the current situation.