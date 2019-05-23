News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 23
USD
479.98
EUR
534.46
RUB
7.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.98
EUR
534.46
RUB
7.42
Show news feed
ARF-D Party convenes rally to tell government to get serious
ARF-D Party convenes rally to tell government to get serious
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Numerous rallies have taken place at Liberty Square over the past 30 years, but this is the first time a rally has gathered our citizens to tell the government to get serious because the situation is serious. This is what member of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party (ARF-D) Gegham Manukyan declared at the rally convened by the ARF-D at Liberty Square in Yerevan today.

Gegham Manukyan stressed that Armenians are being split into two parts again 100 years after the declaration of the First Republic of Armenia. “We have come here today to say that the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party will not let one person express an opinion because that will mean dictatorship, and this is ruled out in our country,” he said.

The ARF-D has convened a rally to present the ways it can bring the country out of the current situation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos