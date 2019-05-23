Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun Party's rally ends

The rally convened by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun Party ended at Liberty Square in Yerevan. In their speeches, the members of the political party coarsely criticized the authorities and stressed the fact that people’s expectations have not been met, there are no specific results and the government has no vision for economic development a year after the revolution in Armenia and that instead of that, the authorities are instilling enmity and intolerance among the people, splitting them into ‘blacks’ and ‘whites’, revolutionaries and anti-revolutionaries and Armenians of Armenia and Armenians of Artsakh. The participants of the rally considered this troubling and called on the authorities to get serious and showed them yellow cards.