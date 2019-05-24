News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 24
USD
479.98
EUR
534.46
RUB
7.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.98
EUR
534.46
RUB
7.42
Show news feed
Ucom offers internet starting from 6.4 AMD/MB when traveling in more than 50 countries
Ucom offers internet starting from 6.4 AMD/MB when traveling in more than 50 countries
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

Ucom has come up with an attractive offer for its mobile subscribers traveling in more than 50 countries, and who can now benefit from affordable internet bundles in roaming.

Those Ucom mobile subscribers who travel to have rest in Europe this summer—particularly to Greece, Cyprus, Italy, Spain, France, or some other well-known coastal countries, such as Georgia, Egypt, or the UAE—can activate one of the “Internet in Roaming” bundles and enjoy a more affordable roaming rate starting from 6.4 AMD per 1 MB.

“In order to always stay in touch with their close ones, Ucom mobile subscribers can activate the 100 MB bundle by dialing 121*10# and paying 1,200 drams,” said Hayk Yesayan, the Co-Founder and Director General at Ucom. “To activate the internet bundle of 300 MB, the subscribers should dial 121*11#, by paying 3,000 drams. And the internet bundle of 1 GB gets activated upon dialing *121*12# at the rate of 6,500 drams instead of the previous 8,000 drams. The validity of the bundles is 30 days.”

Just before departure from Armenia, the subscribers should dial *121# to activate the roaming service, and by following the instructions, select one of the bundles suggested. And in case the roaming service is already active, one should just dial the activation code of the preferred bundle.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ucom company is first in Armenia’s telecommunication market to issue bonds
The nominal coupon bonds with a maturity period of 36 months will be distributed through “Armenbrok” OJSC...
 Ucom to deploy eSIM technology
Apple's official partner Ucom is the first in the region to implement and deploy eSIM technology...
 Armenian specialists develop Ucom’s new TV portal
Ucom is committed to giving priority to local producers…
National Television/Radio Commission: Armenia compelled to broadcast Russian TV channels
According to him, cable TV has helped increase the...
 Ucom launches new “uTV Extra” tariff plan in Armenia
This offer will interest not only new subscribers of IPTV, but also the users of “uTV Select” tariff plan, which includes 54 main channels and…
 Ucom has an iPhone upgrade offer
Individual customers only can benefit from the offer...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos