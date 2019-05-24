Ucom offers internet starting from 6.4 AMD/MB when traveling in more than 50 countries

Ucom has come up with an attractive offer for its mobile subscribers traveling in more than 50 countries, and who can now benefit from affordable internet bundles in roaming.
Those Ucom mobile subscribers who travel to have rest in Europe this summer—particularly to Greece, Cyprus, Italy, Spain, France, or some other well-known coastal countries, such as Georgia, Egypt, or the UAE—can activate one of the “Internet in Roaming” bundles and enjoy a more affordable roaming rate starting from 6.4 AMD per 1 MB.
“In order to always stay in touch with their close ones, Ucom mobile subscribers can activate the 100 MB bundle by dialing 121*10# and paying 1,200 drams,” said Hayk Yesayan, the Co-Founder and Director General at Ucom. “To activate the internet bundle of 300 MB, the subscribers should dial 121*11#, by paying 3,000 drams. And the internet bundle of 1 GB gets activated upon dialing *121*12# at the rate of 6,500 drams instead of the previous 8,000 drams. The validity of the bundles is 30 days.”
Just before departure from Armenia, the subscribers should dial *121# to activate the roaming service, and by following the instructions, select one of the bundles suggested. And in case the roaming service is already active, one should just dial the activation code of the preferred bundle.