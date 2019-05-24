News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 24
USD
480.03
EUR
537.15
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.03
EUR
537.15
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Armenia army conducts battalion tactical military exercises
Armenia army conducts battalion tactical military exercises
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

According to the training plan of the armed forces of Armenia, battalion tactical military exercises were conducted in the northeastern border zone today within the scope of the command meetings with the commanders of military units and their deputies.

Anti-air defense measures and artillery, armored vehicles and other forces were applied during the military exercises. Thanks to harmonious operations, the personnel met the objectives and successfully struck the targets of the conditional adversary.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos