Saturday
May 25
Russia, Armenia defense ministries' companies sign Memorandum of Cooperation
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan received the delegation of the Voentorg Joint-Stock Company of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation led by General Director Vladimir Pavlov, reports the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

A broad range of issues on cooperation, particularly the enhancement of the food, trade-domestic service sector, as well as perspectives for the development of military-patriotic projects and the “Armenian Army” and “Armia Rosii” trademarks were discussed during the meeting.

The meeting ended with the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between the Zinar Closed Joint-Stock Company of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia and the Voentorg Joint-Stock Company of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

During the working visit, the Russian delegation also paid visits to the 102nd military base of the Russian Federation stationed in Armenia and the mathematical machines factory in Yerevan.
