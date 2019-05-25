News
Pashinyan: Peoples of Armenia and Jordan are bound by warm, friendly traditions
Pashinyan: Peoples of Armenia and Jordan are bound by warm, friendly traditions
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, has sent a congratulatory message to King Abdullah II of Jordan, on the latter’s Independence Day anniversary.

“The peoples of Armenia and Jordan are bound by warm, friendly traditions as evidenced by the availability of a vibrant centuries-old Armenian community in Jordan,” the message reads, in part. “I am hopeful that the mutually beneficial Armenian-Jordanian cooperation will continue to strengthen and deepen in the best interest of our peoples.”
