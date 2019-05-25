Pashinyan: Peoples of Armenia and Jordan are bound by warm, friendly traditions

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, has sent a congratulatory message to King Abdullah II of Jordan, on the latter’s Independence Day anniversary.
“The peoples of Armenia and Jordan are bound by warm, friendly traditions as evidenced by the availability of a vibrant centuries-old Armenian community in Jordan,” the message reads, in part. “I am hopeful that the mutually beneficial Armenian-Jordanian cooperation will continue to strengthen and deepen in the best interest of our peoples.”