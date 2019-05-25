News
Sunday
May 26
News
Twitter bans two alleged Trump haters
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Twitter banned the accounts of two political activists – Ed and Brian Krassenstein – for allegedly using bogus accounts for trolling Trump and his supporters, Deadline reported.

“The Twitter Rules apply to everyone,” said a Twitter statement. “Operating multiple fake accounts and purchasing account interactions are strictly prohibited. Engaging in these behaviors will result in permanent suspension from the service.”

The activists denied they had fake account and said they did not break any of Twitter rules.

 

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
