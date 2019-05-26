News
Armenia, China FMs sign visa liberalization agreement
Armenia, China FMs sign visa liberalization agreement
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


On May 26, based on the results of the meeting of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and member of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, several documents were signed between the Republic of Armenia and the People’s Republic of China, reports the news service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia.

The documents are the following:

Agreement for Reciprocal Elimination of Visas for Persons Holding Ordinary Passports between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the Government of the People’s Republic of China

Agreement on Extradition between the Republic of Armenia and the People’s Republic of China

Protocol on Food Hygiene for Honey Exported from the Republic of Armenia to the People’s Republic of China, the Veterinary Sector and Plant Conservation between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Armenia and the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China.
