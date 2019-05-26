Corner for tribute to Four-Day Artsakh War victims to be created

A corner for tribute to all victims of the Four-Day Artsakh War of April 2016 will be created at Mayr Hayastan (Mother Armenia) Military Museum. This is reported on the Facebook page of the Union of Participants of the Military Operations of April 2016.
The statement particularly reads as follows:
“Dear compatriots, we would like to inform you that the founding members of the Union of Participants of the Military Operations of April 2016 have reached an agreement with Director of the Mayr Hayastan Military Museum, Deputy Colonel Tankian according to which an area will be allocated for the creation of a corner for tribute to all the victims of the Four-Day Artsakh War of April 2016 at the Mayr Hayastan Military Museum. We would like to ask the family members of all the victims to take color copies of anything significant, medals, orders or booklets of the victims to the Museum. Thank you in advance.”