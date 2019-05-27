News
Armenia President meets with Heritage Party leadership
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met today with Chairperson of Heritage Party Andranik Grigoryan, Vice-Chairperson Narine Dilbaryan and member of the political party’s Executive Body Gagik Margaryan, reports the news service of the Staff of the President of Armenia.

During the meeting held at the initiative of Heritage Party, the interlocutors exchanged views on Armenia’s and Artsakh’s (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) domestic and foreign policies and further democratization of public administration in Armenia.
