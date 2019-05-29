News
Armenian minister receives CEO of JSC Rusatom Service
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

Armenia’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Development Suren Papikyan received today Minister-Advisor of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Armenia Alexey Sinegubov and CEO of JSC Rusatom Service of the Russian Federation Yevgeny Salkov.

As reported the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development, during the meeting, the parties discussed the extension of the period of operation of the energy block of the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant, the activities being carried out to upgrade the nuclear power plant’s infrastructures and equipment, as well as the perspectives for long-term cooperation.

The parties also expressed willingness to ensure smooth implementation of the reached agreements through working meetings and professional consultations.
