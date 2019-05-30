News
Armenia villagers keep road closed all night
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


The residents of Aragatsavan community of Armenia’s Aragatsotn Province have blocked the Yerevan-Gyumri motorway and the Yerevan-Gyumri railway since Wednesday afternoon, and they have not reopened them yet.

They spent the night there, too.

The villagers told Armenian News-NEWS.am that they are dissatisfied with the new irrigation water tariffs.

For a month now, the Aragatsavan residents complain that the Water Users Association has decided to calculate the fee charged for irrigation water in liters instead of the current hectare. As a result, the water tariff will considerably increase for the irrigation of a one-hectare land.

The protesters warn that if the relevant agencies do not solve their problem, they will close off the central water line in Talin region with stones.

The residents of neighboring Karakert and Arteni villages also have joined the protest action.
