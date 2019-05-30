News
Thursday
May 30
Armenia Premier urges government members to cooperate with media
YEREVAN. – A Thursday’s Cabinet session of the Government of Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan urged government members to cooperate with the media.

“There is no need to be lazy to present to the public—by cooperating with media outlets—the positive changes that have taken place [in Armenia], because (...) we [the government] have made numerous decisions, and we still will make numerous decisions,” the PM said.

Pashinyan stressed that he is giving a task of large-scale and proper-amount coverage of the work that has been done.

“There is no question of boasting,” the Armenian PM noted, in particular, “but so that the people be aware.” 

Nikol Pashinyan added that there are many mechanisms in Armenia that not only shadow the work of the government, but also deprive people of the chance to know their opportunities and rights.
