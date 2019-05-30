New Kia crossover spied with no camouflage

The actual crossover — called the Kia Seltos — completely unveiled well before the actual reveal, Autoblog reported.

The design of the crossover is based on the concept of Kia SP Signature, presented at the Seoul Auto Show this year, and demonstrates the new style of Kia's global models. Seltos will be equipped with multi-section LED headlamps, ‘invisible’ rear metallic pillars and two-toned color.

Millennials and people born after 1981 are expected to be the main target of the new crossover.

“The car has more lines and creases than most of Kia's relatively organic designs of late. The headlights and taillights do have lots of nice detailing, though this is probably a high-level model, and those details may be lost on lower trims,” the source noted.

Kia Seltos’ sales in South Korea will begin before the end of the year. Then the model will enter other markets. However, Kia does not plan to represent it in Europe.