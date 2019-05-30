News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 30
USD
480.27
EUR
535.16
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.27
EUR
535.16
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Georgia Prosecutor General's Office to continue to demand Saakashvili's extradition
Georgia Prosecutor General's Office to continue to demand Saakashvili's extradition
Region:World News, Georgia
Theme: Politics

Georgian prosecutor Koka Katsitadze has declared that the reinstatement or loss of citizenship of Saakashvili has nothing to do with the procedures for persecution or extradition and can’t have any impact on the current process, reports Georgia-On-line.

Koka Katsitadze stated that the Prosecutor General’s Office of Georgia has launched the processes for the extradition of Mikheil Saakashvili and that the legal procedures continue.

“Mikheil Saakashvili is charged by the court and will have to be held liable for the crime he has committed.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos