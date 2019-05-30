Georgia Prosecutor General's Office to continue to demand Saakashvili's extradition

Georgian prosecutor Koka Katsitadze has declared that the reinstatement or loss of citizenship of Saakashvili has nothing to do with the procedures for persecution or extradition and can’t have any impact on the current process, reports Georgia-On-line.
Koka Katsitadze stated that the Prosecutor General’s Office of Georgia has launched the processes for the extradition of Mikheil Saakashvili and that the legal procedures continue.
“Mikheil Saakashvili is charged by the court and will have to be held liable for the crime he has committed.”