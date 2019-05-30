News
Thursday
May 30
News
Armenia PM dismisses deputy ministers
Armenia PM dismisses deputy ministers
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has signed decisions on dismissing deputy ministers from office, reports gov.am.

In particular, upon the decision, the Prime Minister has dismissed the deputy ministers of the Ministries of Education and Science, Agriculture, Diaspora, Sport and Youth Affairs, Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources, Territorial Administration and Development, Economic Development and Investments and Transport, Communication and Information Technologies. 
Հայերեն and Русский
