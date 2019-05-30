Vice-chairman of Armenia ex-ruling party on OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs' statement

It turns out that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs have proposed next concrete steps in the settlement of the conflict to the parties, including on humanitarian and security measures. This is what Vice-Chairman of the Republican Party of Armenia Armen Ashotyan posted on his Facebook page.

“The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs have issued another statement after their subsequent regional visit.

What is noteworthy is the fact that the statement states that the main purpose of the visit was to follow up on the discussions held by the Azerbaijani President and the Armenian Prime Minister in Vienna on March 29 and their respective Foreign Ministers on April 15, as well as to assess the evolution of the situation on the line of contact and the international border.

As a matter of fact, this message is ‘burying’ the agreements reached in Vienna, Saint Petersburg and Geneva even deeper, and there is nothing mentioned about these agreements after shift of power in Armenia, including in the text of this message.

I hope the Armenian public will learn about the new recommendations of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs from Armenia’s state officials and in their entirety and in a timely manner,” wrote Ashotyan.