Armenia former European weightlifting champion is stabbed in Amsterdam

Armenia’s former European weightlifting champion in Mel (Meline) Daluzyan was stabbed in Amsterdam. Facebook user Artur Minasyan, who is also in the Dutch capital city, informed about this.

“Two masked persons, armed with a knife, this afternoon tried to rob the cash register of Albert Heijn supermarket at the center of Amsterdam, threatening the [supermarket] worker. My good friend, Mel, was shopping at that moment, and seeing what was happening, he came to the aid of the worker, [and] threw the thieves on the ground,” Minasyan also wrote. “The police arrived at the scene and arrested them.

“Unfortunately, before the police arrived at the scene, one of the criminals managed to stab Mel deeply with a knife—in the chest and back area. Nonetheless, Mel—even in a wounded state—did not allow them to flee.

“Mel is now in hospital; his condition—stable. Fortunately, his life is not at risk.

“Dutch MM [mass media] describe his actions as heroic.”