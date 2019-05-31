News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 31
USD
480.27
EUR
535.16
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.27
EUR
535.16
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Armenia former European weightlifting champion is stabbed in Amsterdam
Armenia former European weightlifting champion is stabbed in Amsterdam
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Armenia’s former European weightlifting champion in Mel (Meline) Daluzyan was stabbed in Amsterdam. Facebook user Artur Minasyan, who is also in the Dutch capital city, informed about this.

“Two masked persons, armed with a knife, this afternoon tried to rob the cash register of Albert Heijn supermarket at the center of Amsterdam, threatening the [supermarket] worker. My good friend, Mel, was shopping at that moment, and seeing what was happening, he came to the aid of the worker, [and] threw the thieves on the ground,” Minasyan also wrote. “The police arrived at the scene and arrested them.

“Unfortunately, before the police arrived at the scene, one of the criminals managed to stab Mel deeply with a knife—in the chest and back area. Nonetheless, Mel—even in a wounded state—did not allow them to flee.

“Mel is now in hospital; his condition—stable. Fortunately, his life is not at risk.

“Dutch MM [mass media] describe his actions as heroic.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Criminal case initiated after man throws grenade on house in Armenia village, leaving 1 killed
The Armenian Investigation Committee opened a criminal case after blast…
 Elderly man dies, pregnant woman in hospital after man throws grenade on their house in Armenia village
Husband of a pregnant woman threw a grenade on their house and fled the scene...
 No criminal case instituted for threats from Pashinyan supporters' rally organizer yet
The next day, Jivan Abrahamyan was apprehended and taken to...
 WikiLeaks' Assange too ill to appear via video link in U.S. extradition hearing
WikiLeaks said it had grave concerns about Assange’s health...
 Kazakhstan police officer dismissed after threatening Armenians
Earlier, a video recording with the alleged voice of Khantemirov calling...
 Armenian citizen detained in Russia's Rostov for counterfeit cigarettes’ trading
A total of 50 thousand packs of cigarettes were seized…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos