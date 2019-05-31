News
Friday
May 31
Armenia lawmaker giving up parliament seat
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Narine Khachaturyan (Tukhikyan), a member of the majority “My Step” Faction in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, has announced that she will be giving up her parliament seat. The lawmaker has submitted the respective petition to the NA chairmanship.

Parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan stated at Friday’s session that if Khachaturyan does not withdraw her aforesaid petition within a week, it means that the MP will be renouncing her parliamentary mandate.

According to some information, Narine Khachaturyan (Tukhikyan) will be appointed Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
