UN Representative: Assange subjected to psychological torture

The symptoms of WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange, show that he was subjected to psychological torture in the UK for several years, UN Special Rapporteur on torture, Nils Melzer said in a statement.
“Mr Assange has been deliberately exposed, for a period of several years, to progressively severe forms of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, the cumulative effects of which can only be described as psychological torture,” ABC reported quoting Mr Melzer. “It was obvious that Mr Assange's health has been seriously affected by the extremely hostile and arbitrary environment he has been exposed to for many years,”
On Thursday, WikiLeaks reported Assange was moved to hospital amid health issues.