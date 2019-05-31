UN Representative: Assange subjected to psychological torture

Office of third Armenia President has official Facebook page

What actually Kardashian and Jenner children eat?

Pompeo says humanitarian aid plan for Iran “unproblematic”

Azerbaijan parliamentary speaker complained about POS Terminals

Open Society Foundations-Armenia issues statement

British, Armenian military bands to give outdoor concert in Yerevan

Meeting of Presidium Council of Armenian Assembly (PHOTOS)

Armenia Parliament discusses bill on compensating trafficking victims

Czech Republic concludes process of Armenia-EU deal ratification

Armenia MP on turnover volume of bookmaking offices

Sasha Cohen confirms ‘Borat’ breaks up Pamela Anderson, Kid Rock’s marriage

Committee established to investigate activities of water committee

Armenian education, science minister meets with Georgian counterpart

Ankara: S-400 to arrive in Turkey in accordance with schedule

Armenia MFA comments on Azerbaijan MFA accusations of ceasefire violations

NASA intends to send tourists to ISS in 2020

Armenia Parliament has new committee to investigate April 2016 escalation

Armenia MOD holds children’s event

Armenia Special Investigation Service institutes case over procurement violations

Gwyneth Paltrow selling suction hand, foot rests for sex in shower

Zourabichvili: Azerbaijanis of Georgia must learn Georgian language

Armenia parliament speaker on resignation of Supreme Judicial Council President

Armenia Parliament elects State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition members

Dollar loses ground in Armenia

Criminal case instituted in relation to study at Youth Foundation of Armenia

Russia receives no request from Iran for purchase of S-400s

Armenia Prosecutor General receives CoE delegation

Armenia embassy in Netherlands: Weightlifter Daluzyan has been helicoptered to hospital

Young man stabs 3 people in Armenia’s Aygestan

Cher releasing her own ‘genderless' fragrance

Ali Shamkhani: US not deserve talks with Iran

Deputy Minister: Armenia uses only 2bn out of 8bn tons of water resources

Armenia humanitarian mission sappers demine 33,400 square meters in Syria (PHOTOS)

Hazard’s signing in Real Madrid scheduled for June 3

Armenia parliamentary speaker on Karabakh's presidential candidate Arayik Harutyunyan

Leukaemia-stricken boy undergoes life-saving stem cell transplant after record-breaking 10,000 donors came forward when doctors warned he had only three months to find a match

Guterres: World is on verge of new Cold War

International Quds Day celebrated in Iran

Armenia parliament speaker on nomination of Vahe Grigoryan as Constitutional Court judge candidate

Artsakh FM receives delegation led by Abkhazia FM

Simferopol International Airport is named after Ivan (Hovhannes) Aivazovsky

Armenia President nominates Vahe Grigoryan as Constitutional Court judge candidate

MOD on OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ statement: Armed Forces ensure that confidence that people of Armenia be confident

UN Representative: Assange subjected to psychological torture

Pompeo in Germany to urge Berlin to increase military spending

Iran’s MFA rejects unfounded claims of some Arab states

Prosperous Armenia Party: Karabakh has always been in negotiations

Armenia, EU to sign deal on grant of 10 million euros for agriculture development

Artsakh President meets his South Ossetia counterpart

Forbes: Jean Boghossian brings art of fire to UN in Geneva (PHOTOS)

Music in premature infants enhances high-level cognitive brain networks

Xianglong: Chinese and US leaders unlikely to achieve progress on trade disputes

Deputy Minister: 45% of agricultural land in Armenia is not used

Pompeo: Iran tries to raise oil prices by attacking oil tankers in UAE

Pirlo: I do not miss playing

PM proposes to CoE to engage in Armenia judiciary reforms

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marcos Pizzelli on UEFA European Under-19 Championship in Yerevan

Bolton promises to prove Iran’s responsibility for recent Gulf incidents

Deputy Minister: Armenia seeks to turn agriculture into stable source of income

Sudden inspections held in Karabakh Defense Army

Energy drinks may increase risk of heart function abnormalities and blood pressure changes

Philippines returning trash to Canada

Pentagon: S-400s designed to shoot down planes as F-35

CIS leaders to meet in Ashgabat in October

‘Farmers' congress’ conference being held in Armenia

Armenian President is on vacation

Draws for U19 Euro 2019 finals, which Armenia will host, are held

Mexican President to Trump: I am not coward

Kim Kardashian’s dog shows off in exactly same outfit as Kim

Armenia Parliament unanimously passes several bills

Arab League Secretary General on possible Iran-US war

Armenia Parliament discusses Aren Danielyan’s candidacy for SCPEC Member

Texas man, 84, becomes the oldest kidney donor in the US after donating to his 72-year-old neighbor suffering from lupus

Iraqi President: Iran’s security and stability is in Arab States’ interests

Armenia’s Mkhitaryan, Pizzelli on hand at U19 Euro 2019 finals’ draws (PHOTOS)

Criminal case initiated after man throws grenade on house in Armenia village, leaving 1 killed

Azerbaijan, Turkey to hold regular drills in Nakhijevan

Russia aviation customs service representatives visit Armenia

Armenia lawmaker giving up parliament seat

Conte signs contract with Inter

Woman's 'brain tumor' turns out to be parasite growing in her head

Armenia commodity turnover with Turkmenistan doubled in 2018

Armenia former European weightlifting champion is stabbed in Amsterdam

Newspaper: Russia’s Putin to congratulate Armenia’s Pashinyan on his birthday

Man City turn down Bayern Munich offer

Series of explosions in Iraqi Kurdistan’s Kirkuk claim several lives (VIDEO)

Mood swings could be a symptoms of type 2 diabetes

Soros foundation director files complaint against Narek Malyan

Putin, Erdogan discuss military cooperation

Manchester United demands 90 mln EUR for Romelu Lukaku

Armenia healthcare minister meets with President

Erdogan still committed to EU membership

Vice-chairman of Armenia ex-ruling party on OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs' statement

Yerevan mayor receives Marseille's deputy mayor

Trump says if Iran is ready for talk he is available

Elderly man dies, pregnant woman in hospital after man throws grenade on their house in Armenia village

Scientists discover compound that tackles antibiotic resistant bugs

No criminal case instituted for threats from Pashinyan supporters' rally organizer yet

Armenia PM dismisses deputy ministers

Eden Hazard recognized as best player of the week