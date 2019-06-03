Czech court permits extradition of former Armenian President's nephew

Spokesperson of Prague City Court Marketa Putzi has declared that the Court has rendered a decision on extradition of Narek Sargsyan, nephew of former President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, reports Tyden.cz.
“The Court considers Narek Sargsyan’s extradition to Armenia possible,” Putzi said.
By Czech law, the final decision on extradition shall be made by the Minister of Justice of the Czech Republic. According to the representative of Prague City Court, it is less likely that the minister will express an opinion that differs from the Court’s opinion.
Narek Sargsyan was apprehended in Prague in December of last year. When his documents were being checked, he had presented a fake passport of a citizen of Guatemala by the name of Franklin Gonzalez.