Armenia PM attending Corporación América Airports Leadership Summit
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – The Corporación América Airports (CAAP) Leadership Summit 2019 has kicked off Tuesday in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is also in attendance to this event, which will run until Thursday.

The summit has brought together close to 120 representatives from the airports of Brazil, Peru, Ecuador, Argentina, Uruguay, Italy, and Armenia; CEO Martín Eurnekian of CAAP; and General Manager Marcelo Wende of Armenia International Airports.

The Corporación América company belongs to Argentinean Armenian businessman Eduardo Eurnekian.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
