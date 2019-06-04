Court receives Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan’s health documents: Hearing postponed (PHOTOS)

Court received Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan’s statement: Meeting postponed
The next meeting will be held on June 11…
The court session on the case of ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan and his wife Nazik Amiryan has been postponed. The court received a statement by Manvel Grigoryan and documents confirming his poor state of health.
It should be noted that late last night, Grigoryan was moved from the civil hospital to Yerevan-Kentron penal institution, then to the prison hospital.