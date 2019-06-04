News
Court receives Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan’s health documents: Hearing postponed (PHOTOS)
Court receives Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan’s health documents: Hearing postponed (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Court received Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan’s statement: Meeting postponed

The next meeting will be held on June 11…

The court session on the case of ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan and his wife Nazik Amiryan has been postponed. The court received a statement by Manvel Grigoryan and documents confirming his poor state of health.

The next meeting will be held on June 11.

It should be noted that late last night, Grigoryan was moved from the civil hospital to Yerevan-Kentron penal institution, then to the prison hospital.
