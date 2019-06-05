News
Slovakia ratifies Armenia-EU agreement
Slovakia ratifies Armenia-EU agreement
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Slovakia on Tuesday ratified the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Armenia and the European Union (EU). Anna Naghdalyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, informed this in a Facebook post.

She added that Slovakia has notified the EU Council on the ratification of this agreement.

The Armenia-EU CEPA was signed in Brussels, on November 24, 2017.

Armenia, Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, the UK, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, Poland, Romania, and Finland had already ratified this agreement.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
