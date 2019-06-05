Slovakia ratifies Armenia-EU agreement

YEREVAN. – Slovakia on Tuesday ratified the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Armenia and the European Union (EU). Anna Naghdalyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, informed this in a Facebook post.
She added that Slovakia has notified the EU Council on the ratification of this agreement.
The Armenia-EU CEPA was signed in Brussels, on November 24, 2017.
Armenia, Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, the UK, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, Poland, Romania, and Finland had already ratified this agreement.