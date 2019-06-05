Armenia PM congratulates heads, leaders of countries on occasion of Eid al-Fitr

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated the heads and leaders of several countries on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, reports the news service of the Prime Minister of Armenia.
In particular, the Prime Minister conveyed his kind wishes to the Sultan of the Sultanate of Oman, the King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, the King of the Kingdom of Morocco, the Emir of the State of Qatar, the President of the Republic of Tunisia, the President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, the Emir and Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait, the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the President of the Syrian Arab Republic, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq.