Armenian FM meets with Greek counterpart

Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had today a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece Georgios Katrougalos.
Mnatsakanyan and Katrougalos exchanged views on a number of issues on the bilateral agenda and reaffirmed their reciprocal willingness to deepen the traditional ties and cooperation in all sectors of mutual interest.
With satisfaction, the foreign ministers emphasized that the new Armenia-Greece-Cyprus platform for cooperation opens new perspectives for effective enhancement and deepening of relations in politics, economy, culture and education.
Touching upon the EU-Armenia partnership, Mnatsakanyan noted the importance of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement as a strong legal foundation for cooperation in the bilateral and multilateral formats.
The Greek and Armenian foreign ministers also touched upon several global and regional issues on the agenda.