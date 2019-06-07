Facebook may release its own cryptocurrency late June

Facebook's digital currency, which has recently gained more and more rumors, could become a reality in a few weeks.

According to Engadget, the crypt will be presented late June. Earlier, it was expected to be released only in 2020, HighTech + reported.

In order to increase the popularity of the new payment instrument, the management of the social network will pay bonuses to the sellers who agree to accept it.

A network of exchange offices is expected to be cleared for the acquisition of a "crypt".

Facebook's digital currency will be much more centralized and stable than bitcoin. The guarantee of protection against volatility will be a partnership with third-party financial companies, from which the social network will charge licensing fees in the amount of $ 10 million. This money will be used to maintain the stability of the “crypt”.

Facebook representatives have so far refused to comment on such rumors.