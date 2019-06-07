News
ECtHR rules interim decision on Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan’s case
ECtHR rules interim decision on Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan’s case
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The European Court of Human Rights ruled on Friday an interim decision on the case of the arrested General Manvel Grigoryan and stated the fact of torture in his relation, the attorney Levon Baghdasaryan told Armenian News - NEWS.am.

According to him, a few months ago they appealed to the ECHR on the fact of torture, and the European Court ruled a decision just within the framework of hearings. Baghdasaryan promised to convene a press conference tomorrow at which he will present this decision in detail.

A few days ago, Grigoryan’s lawyers sent a complaint to the ECHR and mentioned that the general was prevented from receiving proper medical aid and thus was subjected to torture.

As reported earlier, Manvel Grigoryan has been moved to the hospital for convicts. Already on June 6, his health deteriorated sharply, after which the general was taken to Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center. He is in the intensive care unit. Grigoryan is accused of illegal possession of weapons and ammunition and misappropriation on a large scale.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
