Armenian PM discusses natural gas price with Russian leader
Armenian PM discusses natural gas price with Russian leader
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has discussed natural gas price at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It is important that the agreed price does not slow down the growth of the republic, he said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

“This is indeed a very important issue for our relations. We are also discussing this issue within the Eurasian Economic Union. I think we need to understand all the nuances of this issue, as I said during a meeting with the Russian president that we have very good economic dynamics,” said Pashinyan.

According to him, in the first quarter, the economic growth rate in Armenia was 7.1%.

“This shows that we have very good chances to make an economic breakthrough. We call it the economic revolution. And it is very important that we could agree on such a gas price so that this price does not break the pace that we have in the economy. And I hope that we will find a common language, because we have unusual relations with Russia, we have strategic relations, and I think that we need to resolve the strategic gas issue too,” Pashinyan noted.
