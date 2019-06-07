Armenia PM meets Yandex CEO

Armenian Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with the Director General of Yandex Company Elena Bunina and Executive Director Tigran Khudaverdyan at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Armenian Government’s press service reported.

The heads of Yandex presented the current programs in Armenia and plans for the future. They noted that they are interested in expanding the activities of Yandex in our country and are ready to cooperate with the Armenian Government.

According to them, Yandex is going to offer the Armenian market new services over tourism and small business development. Armenian Prime Minister noted that the Government encourages the development and expansion of high-tech companies in our country. According to Armenian PM, the government is ready to discuss with Yandex the possibilities for implementing various programs and to support their implementation.