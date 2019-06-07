Armenian Ambassador meets with US Congressman Tom Malinowski

On June 5, Armenia’s Ambassador to the United States of America Varuzhan Nersisyan met with Congressman Tom P. Malinowski, member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
As reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ambassador Nersesyan briefed Tom Malinowski on the latest developments in the process of democratic reforms in Armenia and regional issues. The parties discussed the dynamics of Armenia-US relations.
Ambassador Nersesyan and Tom Malinowski also touched upon the inter-parliamentary ties, emphasizing the potential of inter-parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening bilateral relations.